EUGENIA G PARRISH

Eugenia G. Parrish, 99, Glasgow, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at NHC Healthcare Center in Glasgow. A native of Hart County, she was a daughter of the late Johnnie C. King and Kaytie L. Peterson King. She was a retired bookkeeper and a homemaker. She was a long time member of the Glasgow Baptist Church.

Survivors include her son Danny B. Parrish and wife Linda of Houston, TX; two grandchildren: Mark A. Parrish, his wife Kelly and their children, Macy Grace Parrish and Gabriella Katherine Parrish, and Molly B. Tilton and her husband Aaron; two nephews, Mickey L. King and Andrew Wilson King.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Edwin B. Parrish, and one granddaughter, Kaytryn D. Parrish.

Funeral services will be held 1 pm Tuesday at the Hatcher & Saddler Funeral Home with burial in the Glasgow Municipal Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 Monday and after 11 am Tuesday at the funeral home. Alternate expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Alzheimer’s Research or the Glasgow Baptist Church.

