Eula P. Emmitt ( Updated)

Eula P. Emmitt, 75, of Center, Ky, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the University of Louisville Hospital. She was born in Glasgow, KY, February 12, 1945, to the late Clarence Rupe and the late Lela York Tibbs. Mrs. Emmitt had worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse for over 33 years, working at T.J. Community Hospital and the Hart County Nursing Home. She was an amazing cook, everything she cooked was delicious but her all time specialty was her, pecan pies. She always would tell people her recipes included, “A pinch of love” and that is what made it taste so good. She was a faithful member of the Life Gate Church of God, she was active with the church, Word Seeker Ministry and work with the special need ministry. She will truly be missed by all that knew her.

Survivors include three daughters, Penny Edwards (Bobby), Lela Gail Kennie (Scott) and Theresa Emmitt; one son, Gary Emmitt (Kaye); thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; two sisters, Doris Hagen (Mike) and Becky Spureon.

In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by two sons, Charlie and Ronnie Emmitt; two brothers, Kenneth and Troy Rupe; five sisters, Nola Wheeler, Josephine Dodson, Frances Spears, Mildred Rupe and Lela Maxine Neal.

Funeral service will be 2:00pm, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Old Zion Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, from 2:00pm until 8:00pm and on Sunday morning until time for service.

