0 Shares

Eva Jarene Sneed, age 91, of Glasgow, passed away Monday, January 27, 2020 at her residence. The daughter of the late John Gearlds and the late Effie (Biggerstaff) Gearlds, she was born in Centerpoint, KY on March 25, 1928. She was employed at Mallory’s and a member of Poplar Log Church of Christ. Jarene enjoyed cooking, going to church and loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Vickie Wyatt (Steve), Glasgow and Theresa Jo Jessie (Danny), Glasgow; two sons, Wayne Cleary, Eighty Eight and Tommy Sneed (Nannette) Glasgow; one brother, Max “Tip” Gearlds; one daughter in law, Regina Cleary, Glasgow; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews also survive as well as her church family who she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Clifton Cleary and Arthur Sneed; one son, Clifton “Boonie” Cleary; two brothers, Reggie and J.D. Gearlds; four sisters, Ree Gearlds, Shelby Jean Kirkpatrick, Carolyn Joyce Shirley, Mary Dan Cleary; one daughter in law, Shirley Cleary.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 31 at A.F. Crow & Son with burial in Union #2 cemetery. Visitation will be 4:00 PM until 9:00 PM Thursday January 30 and Friday morning until time for services at the funeral home.

Related