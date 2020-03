0 Shares

Evans Martin Whitney, 86, of Glasgow, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Signature Healthcare Facility in Glasgow.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church with burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00am until time for service at the church.

A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home will provide a full obituary, as soon as it becomes available.

