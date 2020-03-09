Evans Whitney (Updated)

0 Shares

Evans Whitney, 86, of Glasgow, KY passed away on March 7, 2020 at TJ Samson Regional Hospital, Glasgow, KY. Evans Martin Whitney was born on April 5, 1933 to the late Roxie (Martin) and Ellis Whitney in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

He joined the armed services (Air Force) in 1951 and worked as a mechanic in the motor pool. He received an honorable discharge after serving his four year tour. After returning to Glasgow, Evans married Mackiva Bradley in 1956 who preceded him in death. From this union, three sons were born: Russell Evans Whitney, Billy Frank Whitney and Bruce Ellis Whitney.

Evans was an excellent provider for his family. For years he worked on a construction job in London, KY and when his children were between 7 and 11 years old, Evans decided it was time to work closer to home so he could teach his boys the things only a man could teach his sons. Evans started working at Eaton Axle and worked there for 22 years before retiring in 1996.

Evans was a devout member and deacon of Oak Grove Baptist Church and faithfully attended services until his health prevented him from doing so. He was a very unique person and a treasured father. He leaves to cherish his memory, three sons; Russell Evans Whitney (Tammy), Billy Frank Whitney (Debra), Bruce Ellis Whitney (Tenita); three granddaughters, Lakendra Wong (Jarred), Las Vegas, NV, Brandy Stokes (Chris), Shelbyville, KY, Brittany Whitney, Glasgow; four grandsons, Russell Whitney, Cincinnati, OH, Brandon Whitney, Chicago, IL, Michael (Taylor) and Tyler Whitney, Glasgow; three nephews, Jewell Matthews, John Michael Childress (Bernice), Vickie Childress (Barbara); three nieces, Jessie Shelton, Diane Jackson, Deborah Childress; a host of great grandchildren from Las Vegas, NV, Glasgow, KY, Lexington, KY, Shelbyville, KY as well as many other close relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by five sisters, Camilla L Childress, Glasgow, Mrs Louise Williams, Mrs Chlotiel Moore, Miss Dorothy Whitney all of Chicago, Mrs Edna Wilson (Narvin); one brother, Ralph Whitney, Glasgow, KY.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00pm Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Oak Grove Baptist Church with burial in the Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11:00am until time for service at the church.

Related