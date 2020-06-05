0 Shares

Eveline Earline Holman, 77, of Glasgow, KY, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Park, KY on April 25, 1943, to the late Frank Rollin Norris and Dorinda Susan Bailey Norris. Mrs. Holman worked at Sorensen as an inspector for over 19 years and had worked at Western Sizzlin Steak House in Glasgow. She was a member of the Rock Springs Baptist Church.

Survivors include her daughter, Donna Perkins of Glasgow; three grandsons, Robbie, David, and Clifton Perkins; three great grandchildren; one sister, Susie Jeffries (Donnie) of Louisville; six sisters in law; several nieces , nephews, great & great great nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 41 years, Richard Cooksey Holman; seven brothers, David, Elmer, Delmer, Herbert, Eugene, Wendell, and Depp Norris.

Funeral service for Eveline Earline Holman, will be 11:00 am Monday, June 8th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4:00 pm -8:00 pm and Monday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

Funeral service for Eveline Earline Holman, will be 11:00 am Monday, June 8th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Hiseville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 4:00 pm -8:00 pm and Monday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

