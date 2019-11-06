0 Shares

Evelyn Birch Rich Florence, 81, passed away October 26, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida. The first of two daughters, Evelyn was born to Ewing and Julia Miller Birch in the Persimmon Community of Monroe County, Kentucky, on November 13, 1937.

Her loving husband of 28 years Bob Florence preceded her in death on May 24, 2016. Evelyn’s parents Ewing Birch and Julia Miller Birch and her sister Runell Birch Cary also preceded her death.

She leaves behind her children, Vicki (Larry) Register of Tallahassee, Florida; Greg (Kathy) Rich and Vanessa (Wesley) Shivers all of Crawfordville, Florida; Step-children Jennifer (Garry) Pearson of Kaufman, Texas and Scott (Alexa) Florence of Bettendorf, Iowa. Grandchildren: Ryan (Jenny) Register; Lindsey (Brian) Mimbs; Amber (Tim) Lawton; Dillan (Brittany) Rich; Tim (Stephanie) Tice all of Tallahassee, Florida; Brett Baker and Colby Pearson of Kaufman, Texas; Nolan (Allie) Baker of

Monticello, Florida; Ben Florence of New York City, NY; and Gabe Florence of Bettendorf, Iowa.

Great-Grandchildren: Palmer Register; Bryson, Levi, and Ellie Mimbs; Henry and Samuel Lawton; Kayla and Zachery Yarborough; Lola Rich; Alex and Jonathan Tice all of Tallahassee, Florida; and Ella and Nate Baker of Monticello, Florida. Her Brother-in-law Preston Cary of Lafayette, Tennessee, along with nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

Visitation is Friday, November 8, 2019 from 5pm – 7pm at Yokley-Trible Funeral Home at 510 W 4 th St, Tompkinsville, KY. Funeral service is at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment is at Pleasant Hill Church of Christ Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308; Timberlane Church of Christ Preschool, 3569 Timberlane School Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32312; or Pleasant Hill Church of Christ.

