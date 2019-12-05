0 Shares

Evelyn Wright Sanders, 94, of Park City, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at The Willows at Hamburg in Lexington, KY. The Barren County native was born on May 1, 1925 to the late William Clarence Hawkins and Alva Valentine Lane. She was married to the late J.H. “Hi” Wright and Jack Sanders.

Evelyn was a homemaker and the oldest living member of Park City United Methodist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— her daughter, Judy Wright Young of Frankfort; step daughter, Susan Sanders Yates of Carlsbad, CA; granddaughters, Jennifer Young Chalk (Scott) of Frankfort and Jill Young Hippe (Gordon) of Cincinnati, OH; step granddaughter, Amanda Yates Atwell (Zac) of Portland, OR; step grandson, Joe Yates of Peoria, AZ and five great-grandchildren. She was also preceded in death her sister, Audrey Pardue and a great-granddaughter.

Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to: Park City United Methodist Church P.O. Box 206 Park City, KY 42160.

VISITATION

4 – 7 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Park City Chapel

10 – 11 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019

Park City United Methodist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

11 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019

Park City United Methodist Church

