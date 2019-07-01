Everything you should know about fireworks in Glasgow

0 Shares

This week marks the 243 celebration of Independence Day in the United States. While many will gather to celebrate with fireworks, the city reminds residents of how to celebrate responsibly.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, consumer fireworks may only be set off between noon until 10 p.m. through Wednesday. On Thursday, July 4, fireworks may be set off between noon and 11 p.m.

Police say July 4 is the only day fireworks are permitted to be set off beyond 10 p.m. Citizens may only use fireworks through July 7 without a permit. Any other use of fireworks through the year must be approved with the Glasgow Fire Chief.

According to a city ordinance, anyone who violates this law may be subjected to pay up to a $500 fine.

If you have additional questions, a complete city ordinance pertaining to fireworks can be accessed at the Glasgow Police Department.