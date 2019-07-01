WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

Everything you should know about fireworks in Glasgow

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

This week marks the 243 celebration of Independence Day in the United States. While many will gather to celebrate with fireworks, the city reminds residents of how to celebrate responsibly.

According to the Glasgow Police Department, consumer fireworks may only be set off between noon until 10 p.m. through Wednesday. On Thursday, July 4, fireworks may be set off between noon and 11 p.m.

Police say July 4 is the only day fireworks are permitted to be set off beyond 10 p.m. Citizens may only use fireworks through July 7 without a permit. Any other use of fireworks through the year must be approved with the Glasgow Fire Chief.

According to a city ordinance, anyone who violates this law may be subjected to pay up to a $500 fine.

If you have additional questions, a complete city ordinance pertaining to fireworks can be accessed at the Glasgow Police Department.

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting. Please do not request the same person two years in a row.
  • We will draw a name on Friday to see who wins the Little Taste of Texas Dinner. If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.