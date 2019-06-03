WCLU

Ex-psychiatric hospital chief files lawsuit over firing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky psychiatric hospital chief claims in a lawsuit she was fired without cause in March.

The Courier Journal reports among the defendants in the whistleblower lawsuit filed Friday by ex-Central State Hospital director Josie Goodman are Gov. Matt Bevin and Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Adam Meier.

The lawsuit says Goodman had been trying to address staffing concerns and was fired in retaliation for the Louisville hospital’s use of a 2017 law to assist patients. The law passed despite Bevin’s veto.

The lawsuit says the hospital’s control was essentially handed to its nonprofit staffing agency, Centerstone Kentucky, when Goodman was replaced by Centerstone employee Matt Mooring.

Family Services spokesman Doug Hogan says “we are confident that there has been no retaliation or discrimination.” Bevin’s office did not return a message from the newspaper seeking comment.

