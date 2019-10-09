EXCLUSIVE: Chris Stapleton benefit concert tickets available through KNN offer

1 Shares

As a Kentucky News Network affiliate, WCLU Radio is able to offer the community exclusive access to purchase tickets during Wednesday and Thursday’s pre-sale of country star Chris Stapleton’s upcoming benefit concert. The event was recently announced by Stapleton at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field. Likewise, the concert will be at Kroger Field April 25, 2020 beginning at 6 p.m.

According to Billboard, Stapleton announced “A Concert for Kentucky” as an effort to fund his newly created Outlaw State of Kind Hometown fund. The fund was established with the Blue Grass Community Foundation. One hundred percent of the funds will support local and national organizations supporting Kentucky, and initial grant money will go toward music and arts education, according to Billboard.

The concert will feature Willie Nelson and Family, Sheryl Crow and Yola.

To purchase pre-sale tickets, click here. The promotional code is KNNVIP.

The pre-sale ends Oct. 10 at 10 p.m.