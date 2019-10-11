EXCLUSIVE: Costello storms from theatre before debate, Hodges wins pre and post debate election

0 Shares

After a much anticipated debate among Metcalfe County sheriff candidates, citizens voted in a post and pre-debate election.

According to results posted on the Metcalfe County Young Republicans Facebook page, incumbent Sheriff Lonnie Hodges won in both elections. He had 50% of the vote before the debate and 80% after the debate.

Candidate Allen Huffman fared with 17% of the vote pre-debate but dropped significantly post-debate with only 7% of the vote.

On the other hand, Josh Neal had only 8% of the vote pre-debate but improved to 13% after the debate.

While these results are only projections, the general election is set for next month.

And, Charles Costello has faced weeks of criticism after he was nominated in what some citizens call a “secretive way.” Costello initially refused to participate in the debate because he said he felt it would be about his nomination only. But, after reviewing topics, he agreed to participate.

It all changed last night before the debate even began.

Costello walked out from side stage at Barn Lot Theatre to address the crowd and tell them he wasn’t participating.

Costello cited Sheriff Lonnie Hodges’ refusal to shake his hand backstage. Hodges has publicly addressed his concern with Costello’s nomination as republican candidate.

Costello faced some backlash from the audience, too. Some even came from former Sheriff Ricky Brooks’ wife Mindy Brooks.

101119CharlesCostello

Brooks was the voice asking Costello who he called a deputy. He was referring to Sheriff Lonnie Hodges.