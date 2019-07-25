0 Shares

Fannie Reid Miller Fulks, age 89, passed away on July 23, 2019 at the home of her daughter. She was born January 2, 1930 in Horse Cave, Kentucky. She was a loving wife, mother and “Granny”. She was also a member of the Cave City Baptist Church for over 40 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arleigh Fulks; her parents, Gent and Lillie Miller, as well as sisters, Audrey Witherspoon, Mildred Buford, Dorothy Donhoff, Virginia Doyle and one brother, Ben Miller.

She is survived by one daughter, Patricia Kay Briggs; one son, Phillip Terry Fulks; grandson, Kevin Dale Briggs (Crista); and great-grandchildren, Keenan Robert Briggs and Carmen Taylor Briggs.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 26, at 2 p.m. at Winn Funeral Home with burial to follow in the Cave City Cemetery. Visitation at Winn Funeral on Friday from 12:00 noon until time of service.