Farmers RECC announces Washington Youth tour students

Glasgow, Ky. – Farmers RECC has announced the winners of the 2020 Frankfort and Washington Youth Tours.

This is the 56th annual “Government in Action” Youth Tour. Winners will travel to Frankfort, Ky. to visit the state capital in March and will travel to Washington, D.C. for the annual “Government in Action,” Youth Tour in June, a Farmers RECC news release said.

The recipients are: Mattie Coomer of Cave City, daughter of Jason and Sarah Coomer; Briley Burks of Glasgow, daughter of Brian and Oleva Burks; Ethan Chenoweth of Cub Run, son of Burke and Traci Chenoweth; and Claire Wilson of Edmonton, daughter of Amy and Jason Neighbors and Chris and Misty Wilson.

Kentucky is one of 45 states to send a youth delegation to the annual electric cooperative youth tour. Since 1964, the nation’s electric cooperatives have collectively organized trips for more than 40,000 high school juniors and seniors to visit U.S. congressional members, energy and grassroots government education sessions and go sightseeing in Washington, D.C.

Farmers RECC was formed in 1938 and is owned by the members they serve. Farmers provides electric service to over 25,000 services, in eight Kentucky counties. Today more than 900 electric cooperatives provide reliable and technologically advanced service to 40 million Americans while maintaining a member-focused approach to business.

WCLU News did not write this story. This article is a submission from Farmers RECC.

