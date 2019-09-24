Farmers RECC Donates to Local BackPack Programs

0 Shares

Farmers RECC presented Metcalfe County Schools Family Resource and Youth Service Centers a check for $2,000 to support their Backpack Program at the Edmonton Metcalfe County Chamber of Commerce Quarterly breakfast on Sept. 24. Patty Bunch, BackPack Coordinator for Metcalfe County, accepted the check. Photo courtesy of Farmers RECC.

EDMONTON, Ky. – Farmers RECC recently donated $2,000 to the Metcalfe County Schools BackPack Program, according to a press release from Farmers RECC.

The BackPack Program, organized by Feeding America, helps children get nutritious, easy-to-prepare food so they can get enough to eat on the weekends, when they are not in school. Bags of food are assembled at area food banks and then distributed to children through the school’s Youth Resource Office.

“We understand that childhood hunger is a very real problem for some of our area students,” Caralyne Pennington, Director of Member and Public Communications at Farmers RECC, said. “If we can help some of those students with that problem, we feel it’s important to do what we can.”

Approximately $120 will feed a student on the weekends for the entire school year. The funds will be distributed to the schools Youth Resource offices so they can identify individuals with a need for the donations.

“Our employees live and work in the communities we serve,” Pennington . “This is just another way for us to give back.”