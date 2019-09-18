0 Shares

Farrell James, age 84 of Brownsville, KY, departed this life on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at his residence. The Edmonson County native was born on October 31, 1934 to the late Carl G. and Letty Bird James. He was married to Aleen Childress James, who survives.

Farrell taught school, then enlisted in the Army. After the Army, he resumed teaching until a postmaster job at Mammoth Cave became available. In addition to being a U.S. Army veteran, Farrell was a member of Stockholm United Baptist Church, Cub Run Masonic Lodge #910 F&AM and was a Kentucky Colonel.

Besides his wife, he leaves to honor his memory– one daughter, Myra Sanders of Wingfield; three sons, Greg James of Brownsville, Bruce James of Park City and Doug James (Donita) of Plymouth, OH; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Howard, Hoyt and Jimmie “Porky” James; one granddaughter, Jessica James and his son-in-law, Rick Sanders.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Hosparus Health of Barren River, 101 Riverwood Avenue, Bowling Green, KY 42103 or Nesbit Alexander Memorial Post #6937 V.F.W. and D.A.V. , 181 Yellow Wood Lane, Bee Spring, KY 42207.

Interment will be in Stockholm Church Cemetery.

VISITATION

4 – 8 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019

9 AM – 1 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

MASONIC SERVICE

7 PM, Thursday, September 19, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 PM, Friday, September 20, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel