A fatal accident on Ky Highway 185 yesterday afternoon around 12:44. A Silver 2001 Saturn SUV driven by Robyn L. Jones of Bowling Green veered over into the opposite lane and struck a white 2016 Chevrolet Pickup driven by Darrin W. Stiles of Roundhill. Stiles and juvenile passenger in Stiles’ vehicle were transported to the hospital for possible injuries. Jones was pronounced dead shortly after the collision. The accident is still being investigated at this time by the Warren County Sheriff’s office.
FATAL ACCIDENT YESTERDAY ON KY HIGHWAY 185
on 03/31/2019 |
