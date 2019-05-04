Logo


FATHER ARRESTED IN CASE OF SON’S DEATH

on 04/05/2019 |
LONDON, Ky. (AP) — The father of a 1-year-old found dead after a Kentucky house fire is accused of leaving the boy inside a washing machine.

WKYT-TV cites the arrest citation for 26-year-old Vaughn Brock in a Thursday report . The citation says Brock told investigators he was unware Joseph Brock was in the appliance. It says Brock had smoked a joint and fell asleep on the couch with Joseph. He awoke to flames and smoke but couldn’t find Joseph.

The citation says investigators asked if Joseph had been misbehaving, and Brock said “yes” but wouldn’t answer more questions and requested to speak with a lawyer.

Before his arrest Wednesday, Brock was last seen running from the fire Saturday at a London mobile home park. Jail records show he’s held on murder, arson, wanton endangerment and public intoxication charges.

