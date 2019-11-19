Father, son die after car accident in southeastern Kentucky

74 Shares

MCKEE, Ky. – A father and son has died after a car accident in southeastern Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say the collision happened just after 7:00 p.m. Friday along Kentucky Highway 290 in McKee.

The initial investigation indicates 19-year-old Mackenzie Isaacs, of McKee, was driving a 1999 International flatbed truck and trailer. Isaacs crossed the center line and collided with 35-year-old Dustin Tillery’s vehicle. He was driving a 2001 Nissan Frontier.

Tillery was pronounced dead as a result of the collision. Two juvenile passengers were airlifted from the scene to the University Kentucky Hospital with serious injuries.

Police say 13-year-old Justin Tillery later died of his injuries at the hospital.

