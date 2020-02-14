0 Shares

Fay Josephine Rigsby age 78 of Edmonton died Thursday February 13, 2020 at the T.J. Samson Community Hospital in Glasgow. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Elsie Poynter Pennington. Josephine was a retired supervisor from Sumitomo and of the Church of Christ faith.

Survivors include four children Wes (Glenie) Rigsby of Glasgow, Lisa (Kendall) Vibbert of Edmonton, Brent Rigsby of Edmonton, and John (Amy) Rigsby of Berea, one sister Carolyn Devore of Edmonton, seven grandchildren Holly Adams, Trey Rigsby, Latisha Vibbert, Daniel Vibbert, Jackson Rigsby, Braeden Rigsby, Maddie Rigsby, six great grandchildren Braylin Adams, Madison Adams, Noah Adams, Elliot Rigsby, Casen Whitlow, Laken Whitlow, two step great grandchildren Cyden and Makenzie Whitlow.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Keith Rigsby, three sisters Martha Graves, Paulette Gibson, and Joyce Jessie.

Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Sunday at the Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with burial in the Summer Shade Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM and Sunday from 9:00 AM until service.

