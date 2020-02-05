0 Shares

Faye Bradshaw, 71 of Temple Hill, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Barren County on April 3, 1948, the daughter of the late Clyde Peden and the late Leona Morgan Peden. Mrs. Bradshaw was a lifetime farmer and homemaker. She was a member of Refuge Church of Christ since 1977, where she had once served as a Sunday school teacher and Bible School Volunteer.

Survivors include her husband, whom she married October 19, 1963, J.R. Bradshaw; three daughters, Tina (Tom), Jennifer (Ray) and Michelle; one son, Kevin (Beth); grandchildren, Summer, Jenilyn, Chelsie, Josh, Colby, Bodie and Blaise; great grandchildren, Kaden, Cash, Rio, Bexley, Briscoe, Jace and Beau-Daisy; three brothers, Jimmy Peden (Cherry), Ray Peden (Karen) and Henry Peden; one brother in law Seth Thomas Groce.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by one sister, Eugenia Groce; three brothers, Billy Peden, Frank Peden (Shirley) and Aubrey Allen Peden.

Funeral service for Mrs. Bradshaw will be 11:00am Saturday, February 8th at the A.F. Crow & Son Funeral Home with burial in the Refuge Cemetery at Eighty-Eight. Visitation will be on Friday after 4:00pm and on Saturday morning until time for service at the funeral home.

