FEDS CHARGE TWO IN CONNECTION TO HOPKINSVILLE CARJACKING

PADUCAH, Ky. – Two Clarksville, Tennessee men have been charged by a federal Grand Jury this week in a five count indictment tied to a February 18, 2019, carjacking, announced United States Attorney Russell M. Coleman.

“Violent crimes such as this armed carjacking and shooting of a peace officer, which is being dealt with in state court, will not be tolerated in our Commonwealth,” said U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman. “My thanks to the fine men and women of Kentucky law enforcement who risk their lives daily to protect our families.”

According to the five count indictment, returned on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, Keith A. Kuzyk and Anthony J. Johnson have both been charged with carjacking a 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe on February 18, 2019 in Christian County, Kentucky.

The Grand Jury also charged Kuzyk with the use, carry and discharge of a Bersa, model Thunder 380 Plus, .380 AUTO semiautomatic pistol, during the carjacking. Johnson is also charged with the use, carry and brandish of a Spike’s Tactical, model ST15, multi (5.56 millimeter/.223) semiautomatic rifle, during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Kuzyk faces two additional charges; both for being a felon in possession of a firearm. The Clarksville, TN, man, was previously convicted of Aggravated Assault and Evading Arrest, Theft over $1,000, and First Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance (methamphetamine); all felonies.

The charge of carjacking carries a term of imprisonment of no more than 15 years; the use, carry and discharge of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence carries a term of imprisonment of no less than 10 years and no more than life; the use carry and brandish of a firearm in relation to a crime of violence carries a term of imprisonment of no less than 7 years and no more than life; being a felon in possession of a firearm carries a term of imprisonment of no more than 10 years unless there are three qualifying convictions, in that case the penalty is a mandatory minimum 15 years and no more than life in prison.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Seth Hancock, and is being investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF); Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI); Kentucky State Police; Hopkinsville Police Department; Christian County Sheriff’s Office; Hopkinsville/Christian County Violent Crime Task Force; Clarksville Police Department; and Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.