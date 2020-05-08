Female inmates settle lawsuit for $1.1M against former guard

0 Shares

Jerome Perry was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in October to rape and sodomy charges.

(Kentucky Dept. of Corrections)

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A group of women who were inmates in a Kentucky jail have reached a $1.1 million settlement against a former guard they accused of sexual abuse.

The former guard, Jerome Perry, is serving a 10-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in October on rape and sodomy charges. He worked at the LaRue County Detention Center. The former female inmates at the jail accused Perry of sexually abusing them over a period of seven months in 2018.

They said in the lawsuit, which was settled in March, that other guards at the jail looked the other way while the abuse occurred.

