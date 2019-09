0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The ferry on KY 214 in Monroe County will temporarily close for routine inspection and maintenance. Ferry operations will shutdown on Thursday, Oct. 3 at 4:30 p.m. and expected to reopen on Oct. 14 at 6 a.m. A detour utilizing KY 100, KY 90 and KY 61 will be in place. Motorists should plan ahead as the detour will add significant travel time.