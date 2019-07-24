0 Shares

Ferry White, age 87 of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the home of his daughter in Columbia, KY. Ferry was born on July 20, 1932 in Cumberland County, KY to the late Dewey Seagle White and Beulah Mae Ballard White. He was a longtime carpenter. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Samuel Tate White, and Tyler Lewis White, and seven siblings, Clavin White, Terry White, Grace Arms, Bertie Skaggs, Delsie Humphrey, Geneva White, William Kyle White, and Nettie Mae White.

Survivors Include:Two Daughters- Mildred Smith and her husband Larry of Columbia, KY, and Penny Firkins and her husband Allen of Edmonton, KY Two Sons- Ferry Kervin White, Jr. of Edmonton, KY and Marke White of Glasgow, KY Two Sisters- Mildred Fletcher of Burkesville, KY and Ollie Huff of Glasgow, KY; 6 Grandchildren, 6 Great Grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends survive.

Funeral Service:

Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N.

Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Marrowbone Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 9 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home