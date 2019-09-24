Fields arrested after driving stolen car

16 Shares

A man was arrested Sunday in connection to a stolen vehicle.

Police conducted a traffic stop on Edmonton Road.

An officer made contact with Dakota Fields and confirmed that the vehicle he was driving was entered as a stolen vehicle.

Fields of Cave City was arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto ($500 or more but under $10,000); and driving on DUI suspended license, first offense.

Fields was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.