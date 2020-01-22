Finance committee becomes third committee to support Downtown Park, Council to vote on movement Monday evening

54 Shares

Brandi Button, Director of Sustainable Glasgow, speaks during a meeting of the Glasgow City Council finance committee Jan. 21, 2020.

Photos by Brennan Crain.

GLASGOW, Ky. – Three committees of the Glasgow City Council have moved in support of furthering the development of a downtown park. The finance committee met Tuesday evening, becoming the third, and final, committee to move forward with the idea.

The Glasgow City Council voted in favor of sending the information pertaining to the park through three committees to fully examine if those committees are on board with the development before the full council votes in favor or opposition. The culmination of those three committees’ recommendations will essentially be a vote by the council to work as the public hand in the proposed public/ private partnership.

Councilwoman Chasity Lowery detailed at an earlier meeting of the Glasgow City Council that a deadline would need to be set in order to ensure steady progress is made on the park development. The council chose the finance committee, parks and recreation and Plaza Theatre committees to examine the park in each of their respective angles and offer a recommendation to the entire council Jan. 27.

At this point, several benefactors from the private sector have pledged money in support of the proposed amphitheater, farmers’ market pavilion and park. Wes Simpson, project lead and chairman of the Private/ Public Parks Investigating committee, said the amount of money pledged has since increased from the original $700,000 reported.

“I’ve had folks, actually, that have reached out and said, ‘put me down for a bench for $2,500 – put me down for $1,000,’” Simpson said. “So, we’ve gone a little north.”

Over 70 people packed the room inside Glasgow City Hall Tuesday as the finance committee examined the implications of the park from a financial standpoint. Conversation began regarding the amphitheater and “requirements” it would need to permit some of the events rumored to come to Glasgow.

Carolyn Glodfelter, director of the Plaza Theatre, continued to voice her support for the park Tuesday, especially regarding the amphitheater.

“This is just going to be a balance,” Glodfelter said. “It’s just going to be an additional venue, in my opinion.”

Glodfelter said the amphitheater would provide more opportunity for younger audiences and acts to engage in entertainment because it would be an outdoor setting in the summertime.

While much of the conversation detailed financing options for the construction of the amphitheater, Simpson said he would rather see the farmers’ market pavilion be constructed first if the project were completed in phases.

“I think the farmers deserve that,” Simpson said. “I think it would be a gathering place, especially in a community that it seems like we all talk on the screen. We need to talk in person. I think those community-building things are important.”

Brandi Button, Director of Sustainable Glasgow, said she became involved in the Downtown Park project as a voice for the famers’ market. Button said she was raised on a tobacco farm before working at a local factory and pursuing an education. She eventually graduated with a master’s degree in sustainable communities.

“I understand all the stress that’s going on right now. It hits home really hard.,” Button said. “When I got a master’s, I could have gone wherever I wanted to, but I chose to stay here because it’s in sustainable communities. I want to make this community sustainable. And, part of that, I feel like our local economy needs a farmers’ market.”

Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong also voiced agreeance with the pavilion portion of the Downtown Park proposal. He noted that more people would likely participate in the famers’ market if given an area to do so, especially in the winter months.

“Also, there’s another plus. Over my last eight or 10 years working with some of your producers up there, they say they can have an extended season if we have it like that, where it’s an enclosure,” Armstrong said. “You can get as much as a month or six weeks more, and you’ll have participation even if it’s cool outside.”

The final motion was made by Councilwoman Marna Kirkpatrick and seconded by Councilman Marlin Witcher. She said she would like to recommend the Glasgow City Council find a way to make the park “work.”

“That’s it,” Kirkpatrick said. “I have the most sincere compassion on the people that have lost their jobs. And, we’re going to have to come together and make it work. We’re going to have to make it work.”

Councilman Terry Bunnell voted in opposition for the umpteenth time. Bunnell opposed the parks and recreation committee’s movement in favor of the idea, standing behind months of opposition to the idea.

Bunnell said he disagreed with the Downtown Park proposal because the “City has other needs.” He also said the City is “breaking even” with its finances.

The Glasgow City Council is scheduled to meet Jan. 27 at 7 p.m. The Council will vote at that meeting to either move forward with the Downtown Park idea or vote in opposition to supporting the idea.

Related