First confirmed COVID-19 case in Barren Co. appears at T.J. Samson Hospital

GLASGOW, Ky. – Barren County has its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

T.J. Regional Health said a person tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being discharged. T.J. Regional Health was notified early Saturday.

“The patient, who is a resident of Barren County, received exceptional care at a secure unit at the hospital,” said CEO of T.J. Regional Health Neil Thornbury.

The person came into the hospital and was immediately masked and isolated, a news release said. The identity of that person will not be released, per T.J. Samson Hospital and HIPPA specifications.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to ensure that our patients’ privacy is not invaded by us, certainly,” said Stacey Biggs, Executive Vice President for Marketing at T.J. Regional Health. “We know that people are curious, and that’s completely understandable. But, we will not be releasing any personally identifiable information about any of our patients, whether they’re COVID-19 or anyone else, for that matter.”

Biggs said age and gender demographics cannot be released by the hospital. That information will be released by state officials or the health department.

T.J. Regional Health said it will continue limiting entrance into its facilities as the pandemic continues to spread across much of the United States.

“We are confident in our ability to meet the challenges posed by COVID-19,” Thornbury said.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 92 new cases of the coronavirus Saturday afternoon. He did not confirm one in Barren County.

The healthcare provider said more information will be shared at a later time via tjsamson.org and on social media.

