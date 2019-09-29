First step for programs seeking funding from United Way of Southern Kentucky

0 Shares

United Way of Southern Kentucky (UWSK) would like to invite all nonprofit organizations who would like to apply for funding for a program impacting Education, Income, Health, or providing Safety Net services from the United Way of Southern Kentucky for vthe 2020/2021 funding cycle to submit your initial request via a Letter of Intent, the first step in applying for funding, beginning September 25th .

Who is eligible to apply for funding?

UWSK seeks proposals to implement its Community Impact priority areas and strategies in Education, Income, Health and Safety Net. Organizations that are federally tax exempt, nonprofit, and currently providing, or could successfully implement, quality programs in alignment with one or more of these strategies are encouraged to apply for UWSK funding. Programs that provide services within a best practices framework, that are collaborative and integrated into the fabric of other community Education, Income, Health and Safety Net efforts, that consider the goals, needs and aspirations of the communities they serve, and that are innovative are programs that UWSK seeks to support. Collaborative programs are highly encouraged. Funds are available on an annual basis to support programs for one year.

How does an organization apply for funding?

The first step in applying for funding from UWSK is the submission of a Letter of Intent which can be downloaded at uwsk.org starting September 25 th . Organizations that are interested in applying for funding should read through the Letter of Intent Information Packet available on the website to ensure that programs seeking funding meet the program requirements and can respond to all questions.

All applicants must submit a Letter of Intent by: 4pm on Tuesday, October 22 nd , 2019 to United Way. Submission link can be found on the uwsk.org website. Letters of Intent will be reviewed by a UWSK regional committee. Proposals that demonstrate meaningful impact in one of the priority areas/ strategies will be invited to submit a full Community Impact Grant Application.

UWSK works with community representatives to closely evaluate proposals and provide funding for these priorities:

Education: Kindergarten Readiness; College & Career Readiness

Income: Workforce Development

Health: Access to Affordable Health Care; Safe Home & Community

Safety Net: Transportation; Access to Basic Needs