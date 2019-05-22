Fiscal court meets, passes first reading of 2019-2020 budget

0 Shares

The Barren County Fiscal Court met yesterday in regular session at the Barren County Government Office.

The court was in closed session for over 20 minutes, but no action was taken on the matter discussed.

The 2019-2020 fiscal budget passed its first reading. A pay raise is included in the budget to be given to department heads in the government to issue to their employees. While the ordinance eventually passed, Magistrate Carl Dickerson described his concern with the budget.

Sheriff Kent Keen addressed the court to request approval for the hiring of an additional deputy. According to Keen, the Barren County Sheriff’s Office exceeds 10,000 calls per year, making Barren County have the second highest call rate in the Kentucky State Police Post 3 area. Kentucky State Police has a shortage of troopers currently. According to Keen, KSP has slotted 1,080 troopers state-wide, but only 830 troopers are currently active.

The court approved a motion to hire a new deputy.

Barren County Clerk Helena Chase Birdwell updated the court and informed it regarding passport application availability. According to Birdwell, three people in the office are now qualified to process passport applications. No appointments are necessary, but a photo must be taken elsewhere has not been bought.

City Electrical Inspector Jim Griffin will now be able to apply a $200 residential electrical inspection fee on all new homes. While a commercial fee existed, a residential fee did not.

The court is scheduled to meet next month.