WCLU

Your Home for Local


Winamp, iTunes Windows Media Player Real Player QuickTime Web Proxy

FLORA WHITTLE COOKE

by Leave a Comment

Tweet
Share
0 Shares

Flora Whittle Cooke, age 83, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life in Bowling Green on Sunday, June 9, 2019.  The Edmonson County native was born on April 11, 1936 to the late Liman and Liddie Ray Whittle.  She was married to Joseph Cooke, who also preceded her in death. 

Flora was a housewife.  She was saved when she was twelve-years-old at Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church, where she later joined and remained a member until her death.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Timothy Cooke of Chalybeate; three grandchildren, Spencer Cooke of Nashville, TN, Wendy Fields (Brandon) of Upton and Paul Cooke (Judy) of Chalybeate; six great-grandchildren, Carson Fields, Julianne Fields, Dawson Fields, Jonah Fields, Charlotte Fields and Madeline Cooke and one brother, Leon Whittle (Merthel) of Brownsville.  She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Marla Jo Cooke,  and a sister, Doris Jean Skaggs.

Interment will be in  Smiths Grove Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM,  Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Smiths Grove Cemetery

 

Reader Interactions

Please Leave a Reply

Person of the Day Request

Fields denoted with an asterisk (*) are required. Please keep in mind we usually select the Person of the Day two weeks in advance, so allow advanced notice when submitting.
  • If it is a birthday or anniversary please submit on that form also. Are they retiring? Have they just been a good neighbor? The more information we have, the more we can promote them being person of the day. Please we ask that you not request the same person two years in a row.
  • If you have a photo of the person you're requesting, you may submit that as well.
  • In case we need more information.
  • So that we may contact you.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.