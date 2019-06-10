0 Shares

Flora Whittle Cooke, age 83, of Chalybeate, KY departed this life in Bowling Green on Sunday, June 9, 2019. The Edmonson County native was born on April 11, 1936 to the late Liman and Liddie Ray Whittle. She was married to Joseph Cooke, who also preceded her in death.

Flora was a housewife. She was saved when she was twelve-years-old at Beaver Dam Chapel United Baptist Church, where she later joined and remained a member until her death.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, Timothy Cooke of Chalybeate; three grandchildren, Spencer Cooke of Nashville, TN, Wendy Fields (Brandon) of Upton and Paul Cooke (Judy) of Chalybeate; six great-grandchildren, Carson Fields, Julianne Fields, Dawson Fields, Jonah Fields, Charlotte Fields and Madeline Cooke and one brother, Leon Whittle (Merthel) of Brownsville. She also was preceded in death by her daughter, Marla Jo Cooke, and a sister, Doris Jean Skaggs.

Interment will be in Smiths Grove Cemetery.

VISITATION

5 – 8 PM, Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Patton Funeral Home Brownsville Chapel

GRAVESIDE SERVICE

2 PM, Wednesday, June 12, 2019

Smiths Grove Cemetery