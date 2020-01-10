0 Shares

Florene Mattson, 76, passed away Jan. 5, 2020 peacefully & surrounded by family at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Orange, CA. She was the wife of Lloyd Mattson (surviving) and daughter of the late Bro. Homer & Blanch Marie Bennett.

She is survived by: two sons – Timothy (Janette) Mattson (CA.) & Mark (Diane) Mattson (UT.), Grandchildren – Spencer Mattson, Luke Mattson, Rebecca Mattson (all of CA.), Brothers & Sisters – Odell Bennett (deceased)(Nancy), Valera Fudge (deceased) (JW), Lois Conrad (deceased), Eldene Bennett (deceased), Donnie Bennett (Wanda), Betty Lowery (George Kolbe), Harold Bennett (Roxanne), Linda Priore (Clay Agee), Jimmy Bennett (Linda), Sharon Steele (Bill).

A Celebration of Life will be held Feb. 8 @2:00 PM at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2400 N Canal St., Orange, CA. 92865. The Family request in lieu of flowers donation to American Lung Association or the National Military Family Association in Flo’s honor.

