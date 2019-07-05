Florida man arrested in Cave City for second time within a week

0 Shares

A Florida man has been arrested in Cave City for the second time within a week.

City Police say they received a complaint that a vehicle almost struck another vehicle head on. Police say they located the vehicle on First Street in Cave City traveling on the wrong side of the road.

When officers stopped the vehicle, police say they smelled alcohol. 48-year-old Michael Sell, of Florida, was driving the vehicle. According to police, Sell refused standard field sobriety tests and refused to exit his car at the request of officers.

Sell was arrested and charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense; reckless driving; and resisting arrest.

Sell was lodged in the Barren County Detention Center.