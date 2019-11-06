0 Shares

Flossie Lee Logsdon, age 86 of Wingfield, passed away at her daughter’s home in Wingfield on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, after a long illness. The Logan County native was born April 1, 1933 to the late Dennis Jordon Lee and Clara Alice Lowery Lee. She was married to the late Rev. J.D. Logsdon, Sr.

Flossie was a grader for Whitewood Manufacturing and was a member of Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church.

She leaves to honor her memory— one son, J.D. Logsdon, Jr. of Roundhill; five daughters, Kathy Massey and Treasa Minton (Owen) of Wingfield, Sharon Elaine Meredith (Mike)

of Bee Spring, Melissa Massey (Dale) and Laurie Mills (Mike) of Wingfield; one brother, Jimmy Lee of Bowling Green; four sisters, Shirley Barlow (Clyde) of Oregon, Patricia Capshaw (Ivan), Freda Hazel and Carolyn Wolf (Vern) all of Bowling Green; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by a daughter, Clara Ellen Logsdon; three granddaughters, Bobbie Hawks, Anastacia Marie Mills and Sarah Elizabeth Mills; a daughter-in-law, Hilda Logsdon and son-in-law, Ray Massey.

Interment will be in Hawks Cemetery.

VISITATION

1 pm, Thursday, November 7, 2019 until time of service

Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church

FUNERAL SERVICE

1 pm, Saturday, November 9, 2019

Pleasant Grove (Miller Hill) Missionary Baptist Church

