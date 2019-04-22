0 Shares

Floyce Alyne Jolly, age 93 of Center Kentucky, was surrounded by her family when she went home to heaven on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Paul and Bertha Edwards Boston and was known to many as “Mrs. Red”, especially to the children she taught in her Sunday school class for more than 35 years at Seven Springs Church. Alyne was a lover of animals, the Kentucky Wildcats, and flowers. She enjoyed cross-stitching, gardening, collecting antique creamers, and putting together jigsaw puzzles. She was an avid pitch player who knew the true meaning of hard work and eternal love.

Alyne is survived by one daughter, Camilla (Steve) Shive of Edmonton, and two sons, James Paul (Marsha) Jolly of Horse Cave and Marty Jolly and Dr. Diana Cristea of Renton, Washington. She was loved by eight grandchildren including Chad (Mary) Shive, Tonya (Brian) Augustine, Todd Shive, Corey (Kacey) Shive, Laura Jolly, Daniel (Jessica) Jolly, Stephanie Jolly and Andras Illes, and Valerie (Steve) DiGangi. She leaves behind ten great grandchildren: Tristan Shive, Bryce Augustine, Collin Shive, Travis Shive, Kadyn Shive, Cannon Shive, Cavick Shive, Kelsey Jolly, Nicholas Jolly, and McKenna DiGangi. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, James H. Jolly, granddaughter, Laura Jolly, and four sisters—Marine VanZant, Ruby Nell Reece, Ruth Dale Gravens and Virginia McCandless.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday April 27, 2019 at Butler Funeral Home in Edmonton with the burial at Seven Springs Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Visitation will be open Friday from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM and after 9:00 AM on Saturday.