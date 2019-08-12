Floyds Knob man ejected from vehicle, dies in accident

0 Shares

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – A Floyds Knob man has died after crashing his vehicle Friday evening. The call came in around 5:30 p.m. and was reported near mile marker 26 of Interstate 65.

Kentucky State Police say 69-year-old Gerald W. Andres was driving a 1955 Chevrolet passenger car. According to witnesses, Andres lost control of the car and left the right shoulder of the roadway. Police say the car hit an embankment and overturned.

Andres was ejected from the car. He was not wearing a seat belt.

Police say Andres was pronounced dead at the scene.