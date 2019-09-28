Football Scoreboard

1 Shares

South Warren beat Glasgow 21 to 20

Barren County over Greenwood 19 to 16

Webster County defeated Caverna 49 to 6

Adair County beat Hart County 35 to 13

Clinton County ousted Metcalfe County 35 to 0

Warren East defeated Edmonson County 39 to 12

Monroe County over Green County 29 to 6

Franklin Simpson beat Allen County-Scottsville 31 to 21

Russell County over Warren Central 51 to 22

