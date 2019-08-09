For the girls: Rigdon-Kiser Field, Bush stadium dedicated to Lady Scotties

0 Shares

GLASGOW, Ky. – A large group of Lady Scotties, parents, community members and Glasgow Independent Schools officials stood around the new Rigdon-Kiser Field at Bush Stadium Thursday evening as the school district unveiled its newest facility. Glasgow High School now has a softball field.

After months of deliberation and construction, the softball field and stadium construction were completed recently. But, the construction didn’t come easy.

Amelia Kiser and Kay Bush pleaded at the March 11 Glasgow School Board meeting. Kiser led the discussion with a rebuttal against another proposal.

“It is not ideal, and I think we owe these girls the ideal experience,” Kiser said. “I mean why would we strive to give them something less than the ideal experience?”

Bush became emotional her plea, citing her recollection of when Title IX was passed.

“So, the thing is, it just shows that in my opinion, this board and the Glasgow Independent School system have never treated the girls the same way they do the boys – they have not,” Bush said. “When Title IX was passed, it was six or seven years before the city – the Glasgow Independent Schools – even had a softball team. They were required by the federal government to have equal access to the women. We didn’t do it then. So, my position is why not now? Why not finally do something for just the girls?”

While Kiser and Bush graduated before the Lady Scottie softball program came along in 1986, they both say this is something they are happy to see completed for future generations.

“Well I am absolutely tickled to death this has happened. I’ve always felt like the girls athletics always got the short end of the stick. I always felt like if we needed anything new for the guys, we would build it,” Bush says. “It seemed like the girls just kept getting pushed to the side. That’s why I became very emotional that night. I felt like it was time to do something for the girls. It was just time, and I’m super excited.”

Kiser also says her involvement on the board makes her proud to see the facility. Kiser’s maiden name and current last name are attached to the facility for years to come.

LISTEN:

Scottie package

“It’s my way of giving back to the school that I gained so much from,” Kiser says. “I gained a lot through Scottie athletics. Anything I can do to pay that back – I’m glad to do it.”

Kiser and Bush, along with several others, threw first pitches on the field Thursday. 2019 graduates Amanda Lee and Taylor Murphy also were given an opportunity to pitch and catch.

Lee says while she is disappointed, she couldn’t play on the field, she’s happy to see its completion.

“This field means so much for this program. It can’t even put into words, honestly,” Lee says. “Being up there at American Legion – which we’re very grateful to the city for them letting us use it for all those years, but it was definitely time for us to get a place we could call our own – a place that’s just ours. It means so much to this program and the future of this program. Of course, I would have loved to play on it. I’ll be back for sure to enjoy plenty of games. It’ll be something new for me, for sure, sitting in the stands and watching, but I’m looking forward to it. I’m so happy for the girls that they get the opportunity to play here.”

Glasgow High School athletic director Craig Cassady says the institution makes the school system proud because it serves as a new facility for Scottie softball and as a mark in history for those helped build it.

“I don’t want to close without mentioning what has driven the desire to build this facility,” Cassady says. “The student athletes – they are what this is all about. The softball team deserves a facility in which will enhance the program. Other teams will visit our grounds and see that our school system strives to give student athletes access to the best environment for success. Because of the vision and support, hard work and dedication from the people mentioned, there’s no doubt the players, coaches and parents will benefit the use of Bush Stadium and Rigdon-Kiser Field for years to come.”

The Lady Scotties formerly played at American Legion Park.