FORESTRY OFFICIALS SEEK VOLUNTEERS, DANIEL BOONE COMMITTEE

WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) — Federal forestry officials are seeking volunteers to serve on an advisory committee that serves the Daniel Boone National Forest in eastern Kentucky.

Forest Supervisor Dan Olsen says they are looking for eight new members for the 15-member Daniel Boone Resource Advisory Committee.

Committee members review proposed projects, determine funding, and provide recommendations to the Olsen. The committee typically meets in-person once or twice a year to review project proposals.

The committee members must reside in Kentucky, and for travel purposes, members should reside in close proximity to the national forest.

Applicants must complete two forms that are available online and provide background information and membership interest. Completed forms must be received no later than May 22.

