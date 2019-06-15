WCLU

Former auto plant worker indicted in federal mail fraud case

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Kentucky auto plant worker accused of stealing parts from the facility and selling them online, profiting more than $250,000.
News outlets report the 14 count indictment came down Thursday for Randall Perry.
Court documents state Perry took laser scanners and electronic components from his former job at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing plant in Georgetown. The indictment says Perry sold the parts on eBay between Nov. 2015 and Nov. 2017.
If convicted, Perry would have to forfeit the more than $250,000 he’s accused of obtaining in the scheme, and could be sentenced to up to 20 years in prison.
Perry is scheduled to appear in federal court in July. It is unclear if he had a lawyer who could comment.

