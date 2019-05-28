Former Colgate plant could become hotel, commercial space

0 Shares

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A former Colgate-Palmolive factory in southern Indiana could become the home of a hotel, housing and commercial space.

The factory in the Ohio River town of Clarksville made toothpaste and other personal hygiene products for decades until it closed in 2007. A plan recently approved by Clarksville officials and the Clark’s Landing development group calls for redeveloping the building, which is known for its large iconic clock.

Clarksville redevelopment director Dylan Fisher tells the News and Tribune the project is expected to include a hotel, multi-family housing, commercial space and a civic center.

That proposal is part of a redevelopment planned for Clarksville’s south side. It will have elevated bike trails, a revamped riverfront area and a mix of businesses, residential spaces and community spaces.