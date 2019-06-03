Former federal prisons executive to lead corrections agency

0 Shares

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A former high-ranking official for the Federal Bureau of Prisons has been selected to serve as interim commissioner for the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

State Justice Secretary John Tilley says Kathleen Kenney will join the department.

Kenney has more than 25 years of experience in criminal justice, particularly in the federal prison system, which oversees 122 prisons and 39,000 employees.

She served as assistant director and general counsel for the Federal Bureau of Prisons from 2004 to 2017 and managed the bureau’s legal operations and 300 staff members.

Kenney has worked for a consulting firm since then and focused on improving correctional cultures across the country.