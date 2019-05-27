WCLU

Former jail deputy enters plea in death of inmate

CATLETTSBURG, Ky. (AP) — A former Kentucky jail deputy charged with manslaughter in the death of an inmate has pleaded guilty to a lesser count.

News outlets report former deputy Alicia Beller of Putnam, West Virginia, entered the plea Friday in Boyd County to wanton endangerment. The agreement calls for diversion instead of prison time.

Beller was one of five former deputies indicted following the death of a Boyd County Detention Center inmate in November 2018. Police say 40-year-old Michael L. Moore was found dead in a restraint chair at the jail.

Police have said Moore was intoxicated and that the deputies intentionally abused him or knowingly permitted his abuse and that the mistreatment caused Moore’s death.

Prosecutor Rhonda Copley says Beller she didn’t touch Moore, but didn’t report the actions of the other guards.

