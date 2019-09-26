Former Warren County Sheriff Gaines audit released – inconsistencies in disbursements, payroll

0 Shares

Former Warren County Sheriff Jerry "Peanut" Gaines. Photo by warrencountyky.gov

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. – In a recent news release, Kentucky Auditor of Public Accounts Mike Harmon noted some exceptions in an Agreed-Upon Procedures (AUP) pact with former Warren County Sheriff Jerry “Peanut” Gaines.

An AUP is used in lieu of an audit of a fee account. The Kentucky General Assembly passed legislation in 2018 authorizing AUPs to be used for sheriffs and clerks that have a history of clean audits. According to a news release from Harmon’s office, this still maintains “an appropriate level of accountability.”

The auditors performed AUP procedures on receipts and disbursements, excess fees, record keeping, and leases, contracts, and liabilities. The report was audited from Jan. 1, 2018 through Dec. 31, 2018.

The audit found some inconsistencies. On receipts, most were accounted for except one day a deposit was not made. Gaines justified the delay in the deposit by explaining there was “a confusion with a bank that was closed that day.”

Disbursements were favorable but two were unfavorable. One pair of Brooks tennis shoes worth $88 and $14 worth of coffee supplies were found during the audit. Gaines will reimburse the $102 total of unallowable expenses to the Warren County Sheriff’s Department.

The audit also found Gaines’ office had one unauthorized credit card disbursement. $41 worth of sales tax from a paid hotel room were used on a department credit card. The Warren County Sheriff’s Office says it is reevaluating purchases.

While most payroll charges were properly supported, two undercover drug officers’ time sheets went unauthorized. According to the audit, a supervisor had not approved the time sheets. Since reported, the office has added the signature of the undercover drug officers’ signatures to the payroll audit process.

The official AUP can be found here.