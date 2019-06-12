WCLU

Former WKU student who shot classmate gets early release

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — A former Western Kentucky University student who drunkenly shot his friend and was sentenced to four years in prison for reckless homicide is being released after only 125 days.

The Bowling Green Daily News reported Monday a Kentucky judge granted 22-year-old Peter Gall a kind of early release meant for first-time offenders convicted of low-level felonies.

Gall said he didn’t mean to kill his friend and fellow WKU student, Alex Davis, in September 2017. He testified that in his drunken state, he “decided just to try and scare” him. He said he “began to jab and mess with him. That’s when the gun went off.”

The paper says Judge John Grise faulted Gall’s “poor judgment, immaturity and alcohol.”

Davis’ parents said nothing can bring back their son.

