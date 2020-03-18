0 Shares

Foster Hughes Kirk, 53, of Tompkinsville, KY passed away Tuesday, March 17th, at Monroe County Medical Center.

Foster was born in Tompkinsville, KY on October 9, 1966, a son of the late Clarine (Shirley) and Witt Kirk.

In 1992, he married Stephanie Barksdale Kirk, who survives, of Tompkinsville, KY.

Other than his wife, he is also survived by a son,Terry Kirk, of Tompkinsville, KY; three sisters, Julie Kirk, of Tompkinsville, KY; Sandra Evans, of Bowling Green, KY; Nellie Smith, of Glasgow, KY. and four brothers, Dicky Kirk, Ricky Kirk, Harold Kirk, and William Kirk, all of Tompkinsville, KY.

Funeral Services will be held at 3:30 PM on Saturday, March 21st at Yokley Trible Funeral Home in Tompkinsville, KY. Visitation is after 2:00 P.M. on Saturday.

Burial is in Mt. Nebo Cemetery .

Related