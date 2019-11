0 Shares

A Fountain Run woman is missing and police are seeking the public’s help in locating her.

Katie Cawthorn, 21, has been missing since Oct. 1, according to a Kentucky State Police news release. She is 5-foot 1-inch and 150 lbs. She is white with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say she was last seen wearing black pants, a pink shirt and brown boots.

Anyone with information is urged to contact KSP Post 15 at (800) 222-5555. Local law enforcement may also be notified.

