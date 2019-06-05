FOUR ARRESTED AFTER LEAVING THE SCENE OF ACCIDENT BY BCSO

0 Shares

On Friday May 3, 2019, the BCSO was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision on Roseville Road. After arriving, Deputy Ken Thomas spoke to a witness who stated that he saw a white pickup truck strike a mailbox and flee the scene. The same witness stated that he saw the same vehicle on the side of the road moments later and stopped to check on the occupants. Once he told the occupants that he had contacted law enforcement, they once again tried to leave but couldn’t due to the vehicle being stuck in mud off the roadway. At that time the witness stated that three of the four occupants walked off into the woods prior to deputies arriving on scene.

Deputy Thomas made contact with James Boule 36 of Indiana. Boule was the only remaining occupant of the vehicle left on scene upon deputies arrival. Boule was taken into custody in reference to an active warrant and lodged in the Barren County Jail.

Throughout the course of the day, the other three occupants of the vehicle was located by deputies and were charged with the following:

Glenn W. Rawlings 47 of New Albany Indiana was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of Accident, Criminal Trespassing 2nd degree, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument 3rd degree. In addition a Fugitive Warrant from Indiana was also served on Rawlings.

Kacey L Ghrist 27 of McMinnville TN was arrested and charged with Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot 2nd degree, Criminal Trespassing 2nd Degree, Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia Possession and Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 2nd degree.

Christopher J. Johnson 25 of New Albany IN was also arrested and charged with Leaving the scene of an accident, Fleeing or Evading Police on Foot 2nd Degree, Criminal Trespassing 2nd degree, Resisting Arrest, Drug Paraphernalia Possession, and Criminal Possession of Forged Instrument 3rd degree. In addition a Failure to Appear Warrant out of Jefferson County was also served on Johnson.