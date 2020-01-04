Four Vehicle Collision in Hart County Results in Fatality

0 Shares

Horse Cave, KY (January 3, 2020)- On Friday, January 3, 2020 at 6:46 PM the Kentucky State Police Post 3, Bowling Green received a call for service in reference to a multi- vehicle injury collision. The collision occurred on I-65 southbound near the 55 mile marker in Hart County.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that Davontay H. Baker (25) of Bowling Green, KY was operating a 2007 Chevrolet SUV traveling southbound on I-65 when he lost control of his vehicle. Baker’s vehicle exited the right side of the roadway striking a guardrail before reentering the travel portion of I-65. Dennis D. Julian (20) of Holly, MI who was operating a 2004 Chevrolet Pickup, struck Baker’s vehicle as it reentered southbound lanes. Baker’s vehicle was then struck by a 2014 International tractor and trailer being operated by Ruben Villanueva-Suarez (52) of Tampico, MX. Villanueva-Suarez’s vehicle continued southbound striking a 2010 Jeep SUV being operated by Donna Cook (50) of Shelbyville, KY.

A passenger in Baker’s vehicle, Melissa A. Coffey (40) of Bowling Green, was ejected during the collision and was pronounced deceased on scene by the Barren County Coroner’s Office. Davontay Baker along with three juvenile passengers were transported to the Medical Center at Caverna where they were treated and released. Dennis Julian was transported to the Medical Center at Caverna where he was treated for minor injuries. Donna Cook and a juvenile passenger were also transported to the Medical Center at Caverna where they were treated and released. A third passenger in Cook’s vehicle, Tonya R. Smith (41) of Shelbyville, was flown to the University of Louisville Hospital where she is listed in serious condition.

The investigation continues and is currently being led by Trooper Mike Wathen. Trooper Wathen was assisted on scene by Horse Cave and Munfordville Fire Departments, Hart County EMS, Barren/Metcalfe EMS, Hart County Emergency Management, Horse Cave Police Department, Munfordville Police Department, Hart County Sheriff’s Department, Cave City Police Department, Barren County Coroner’s Office, and other KSP personnel. No further information is available for release at this time.

Related