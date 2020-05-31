Fox News reporter attacked, chased from demonstration

NEW YORK (AP) — A Fox News reporter was attacked and chased away by protesters outside of the White House early Saturday. News organizations covering demonstrations stemming from the death of George Floyd occasionally became targets themselves; windows were broken at CNN’s headquarters in Atlanta, and a TV reporter in Louisville, Kentucky, had what appeared to be pepper balls fired at her. The attack on Fox’s Leland Vittert included water and other objects thrown at him and his crew. He said Fox was specifically targeted by protesters who shouted obscenities at the news organization. A photographer for the Daily Caller captured video of the group chasing Vittert and his crew.